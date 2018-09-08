Martin (concussion) will not play against the Lions on Monday.

Martin is still nursing a concussion sustained in the team's preseason finale against the Giants. Though Martin was able to participate in non-contact practices earlier this week, the outside linebacker was unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up Week 1. Frankie Luvu was promoted to the active roster with Martin sidelined, and should play a key role against the Lions on Monday.

