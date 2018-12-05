Martin (concussion) returned to the practice field Wednesday, indicating he's been designated to return from injured reserve, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Martin will have a 21-day evaluation window to make his return to the field, though the team will likely look to have him back sooner rather than later with the season winding down already. His presence at practice Wednesday bodes well for a quick return given that it suggests he's made progress in the league's concussion protocol.