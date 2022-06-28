Joyner (triceps) is healthy heading into the 2022 campaign after spending the majority of last season on injured reserve, Jack Bell of the Jets' official site reports.

Joyner signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and was expected to serve as a starting safety. However, that plan was derailed after the 2014 second-round pick suffered a season-ending triceps injury during the first game of the season. Now healthy, he projects to reclaim his starting spot in the secondary next Jordan Whitehead, who signed a two-year deal this offseason.