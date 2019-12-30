Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Facing uncertain future with Jets
Coach Adam Gase declined to comment on whether he wants Bell back with the team for 2020, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "[Bell]'s under contract for three years. You can ask Joe (Douglas)," Gase said. "You can ask Joe tomorrow...I'm not in charge of personnel."
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in March, two months before the team fired former general manager Mike Maccagnan. There have been reports ever since about Gase being annoyed by the contract, though he's repeatedly praised Bell for his professionalism and effort level. The 27-year-old finished 2019 with career-worst marks for yards per carry (3.2), rushing yards per game (52.6) and total yards per game (83.3), rarely finding room to run behind a putrid offensive line. Gase and general manager Joe Douglas may not be fans of the original signing, but that doesn't necessarily mean Bell will end up with a different team, as it won't be easy to work out a trade for a running back with a $13 million salary fully guaranteed (per overthecap.com) for 2020. The contract doesn't have any guarantees beyond next season.
