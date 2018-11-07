Jets' Neal Sterling: Still not practicing
Sterling (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Sterling sat out the Jets' loss to Miami in Week 9, and appears questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. The fourth-year tight end missed three games due to a concussion earlier this season, and could be in line for another extended absence. Whenever Sterling does clear the league's concussion protocol, he'll serve as the New York's No. 2 tight end behind rookie Chris Herndon.
