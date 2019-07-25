Neal Sterling: Let go by Chiefs
Sterling was released by the Chiefs on Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Sterling spent a bit more than a month with Kansas City after signing with the team in June. The 2015 seventh-round pick suited up for five games with the Jets last season, recording six catches for 47 yards. He'll look to compete for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
