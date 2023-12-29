The Jets elevated Bawden from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game versus Cleveland, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Bawden has been on the Jets' active roster for most of the campaign, though he was released, signed to the practice squad, elevated and made inactive prior to last Sunday's win over Washington. Thursday's elevation thus counts as his second of the campaign, and he'll be eligible to be elevated once more after this week. Bawden has worked primarily on special teams this season, though he has also logged 100 offensive snaps, producing two carries for four yards and a touchdown along with two catches on two targets for 13 yards over 14 games.