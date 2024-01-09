The Jets reverted Bawden to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In Sunday's win over the Patriots, Bawden played 29 snaps -- 15 on offense and 14 on special teams -- without recording a stat. He started the season on the Jets' active roster, was waived by the team on Dec. 20 before rejoining New York on the practice squad. Bawden appeared in 16 games, played 298 of his 420 snaps on special teams, and accumulated four rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries while adding three catches for 21 yards.