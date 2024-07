Bawden (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The fullback can be activated during training camp, per Cimini. Bawden signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January after playing in 16 regular season games with the team last year. The 2018 seventh-round pick carried the ball twice last season and scored a touchdown.