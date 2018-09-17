Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Tops 80 yards in Week 2
Pryor caught four of eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami.
Pryor got the crowd into it with a 44-yard catch in the final minute of the first half after Miami had raced out to a 20-0 lead. The big-bodied receiver ultimately finished second on the team to Quincy Enunwa in both catches and targets. While New York's wide receiver pecking order is still being established, Pryor and Robby Anderson appear to be jostling for second behind Enunwa.
More News
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Secures three catches in Jets debut•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Could benefit from Kearse's absence•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Scores in preseason debut•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Awaiting full health to showcase abilities•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Returns to team drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.