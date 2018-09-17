Pryor caught four of eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami.

Pryor got the crowd into it with a 44-yard catch in the final minute of the first half after Miami had raced out to a 20-0 lead. The big-bodied receiver ultimately finished second on the team to Quincy Enunwa in both catches and targets. While New York's wide receiver pecking order is still being established, Pryor and Robby Anderson appear to be jostling for second behind Enunwa.