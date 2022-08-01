Coach Robert Saleh expects Coleman (illness) to return to practice in the first week of August, Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Coleman's the favorite to secure the third spot on New York's running back depth chart behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter, though he'll face competition from the likes of Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine and Zonovan Knight. The veteran running back opened training camp on the active/non-football illness list, so Coleman will need to be activated before he's eligible to practice.