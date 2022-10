Johnson rushed once for three yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Breece Hall (knee) departed in the first half with what's feared to be a torn ACL. Michael Carter stepped into the lead role in Hall's absence, while Johnson took on the change-of-pace duties previously occupied by Carter. If Hall's indeed done for the season, Johnson should have a clear path to a handful of touches per game as Carter's backup moving forward.