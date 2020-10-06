site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jordan Veasy: Cut from IR
RotoWire Staff
Oct 6, 2020
Washington waived
Veasy (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Veasy reached an injury settlement with the team and will become a free agent. Once he's healthy, the 25-year-old wideout will look for a new team, although a practice squad role is his most likely landing spot.
