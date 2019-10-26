Osemele (shoulder) was released by the Jets on Saturday.

A legal battle is likely to ensue following Saturday's designation, as the team and the veteran guard were at odds about Osemele's injury -- one which required shoulder surgery earlier this week -- and ultimately fined the 30-year-old under conduct detrimental to the team. Regardless, Osemele is not expected to play for the next four to six months as he recovers from the aforementioned surgery.

