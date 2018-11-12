Pipkins was waived by the Lions on Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pipkins was waived to make space on the 53-man roster while Detroit attempts to manage a slew of offensive injuries. The 25-year-old did not log a single defensive snap with the Lions this season, and will be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

