The Vikings have terminated Joseph's contract, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The team also terminated the contract of Xavier Rhodes on Friday, with the moves combining to free up more than $18.5 million worth of salary cap room for the team. Joseph, who had signed a five-year, $50 million extension with Minnesota in 2017, is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded 44 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games. The 31-year-old defensive tackle is a two-time Pro Bowler.

