Joseph was signed by the Eagles on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Joseph will return to the NFL for a 13th season, joining the Eagles' active roster ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the Colts. The defensive tackle appeared in 14 games with the Chargers last season, recording 57 tackles, including a sack, and will provide Philadelphia with some much needed help on the interior of their defensive line.
