Zettel (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Packers.

Zettel appeared to have suffered a minor groin injury in practice at some point late in the week, but he'll be good to go in the Lions' season finale. He's slated to start at defensive end per usual, but if a setback were to occur, Cornelius Washington and Dwight Freeney could see additional snaps.