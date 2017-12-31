Lions' Anthony Zettel: Active in Week 17
Zettel (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Packers.
Zettel appeared to have suffered a minor groin injury in practice at some point late in the week, but he'll be good to go in the Lions' season finale. He's slated to start at defensive end per usual, but if a setback were to occur, Cornelius Washington and Dwight Freeney could see additional snaps.
More News
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Injures groin, questionable for Week 17•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Makes half sack Thursday•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Posts season-high six tackles•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Logs sack in Lambeau•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Records two sacks against Vikings•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Inactive Week 2•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...