Lions' Anthony Zettel: Totals 6.5 sacks in second season
Zettel tallied 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2017.
Zettel took a step forward in his second season, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' 11th ranked 4-3 defensive end against the run. The 2016 sixth-rounder also proved to be a serviceable pass rusher opposite Pro Bowler Ezekiel Ansah and, while he didn't come close to Ansah's 12 sacks, Zettel nonetheless led the Lions with 31 quarterback hurries. He isn't quite in the IDP conversation yet, but he's still under contract with Detroit for two more seasons and should only continue to develop.
More News
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Active in Week 17•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Injures groin, questionable for Week 17•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Makes half sack Thursday•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Posts season-high six tackles•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Logs sack in Lambeau•
-
Lions' Anthony Zettel: Records two sacks against Vikings•
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...