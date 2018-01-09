Zettel tallied 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2017.

Zettel took a step forward in his second season, ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' 11th ranked 4-3 defensive end against the run. The 2016 sixth-rounder also proved to be a serviceable pass rusher opposite Pro Bowler Ezekiel Ansah and, while he didn't come close to Ansah's 12 sacks, Zettel nonetheless led the Lions with 31 quarterback hurries. He isn't quite in the IDP conversation yet, but he's still under contract with Detroit for two more seasons and should only continue to develop.