The Lions are in line to sign Sutton to a three-year, $33 million deal when the new league year begins Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Sutton was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 Draft and eventually took over as a full-time starter during the 2020 campaign. In 2022, the 28-year-old totaled 43 tackles, 15 pass defenses and three interceptions across 16 appearances. Sutton will presumably garner a starting role with the Lions, whose secondary was decimated by injuries last year.