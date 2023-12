Sutton logged three tackles and one pass breakup during Saturday's win over the Broncos.

Sutton logged all but one snap on defense and allowed just one catch on two targets for eight yards, per Pro Football Focus. However, the rest of the Lions' secondary was unable to stop either Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy from topping 70 receiving yards. The Tennessee product may have a tougher time in Week 16 against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.