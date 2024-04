Sutton appeared in court Monday after turning himself in to the Hillsborough (Fla.) County Sheriff's Office late Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Per the report, Sutton was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery stemming from an incident last month that led to an arrest warrant. Since then, the Lions released the cornerback, who appeared in 17 regular-season games with Detroit last season and recorded 65 tackles and an interception.