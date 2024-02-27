Sutton recorded 65 tackles, six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2023.

Detroit made a decent gamble last offseason by giving Sutton a contract that made him among the top-20 most expensive cornerbacks in the league. While Sutton continued to be reliable from a health standpoint, he played a large role within a secondary that allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (28), the sixth-most passing yards per game (247.4), and the most passing plays of 20-plus yards (69). Under contract for at least one more season before the Lions could realistically part ways with him, Sutton should get every chance to re-establish himself in 2024, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Detroit tries to upgrade at outside cornerback during the offseason.