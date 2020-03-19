The Eagles are working to acquire Slay from the Lions and then sign him to a three-year extension, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Slay has proven to be one of the league's best coverage cornerbacks the past three years, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of those season. During the 2019 campaign, he registered 46 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions over 14 games. The Lions haven't been able to agree to a long-term deal with the 29-year-old cornerback, but it appears the Eagles are willing to commit to him long term in an attempt to shore up their secondary. If this deal comes to fruition, Slay would be locked down through the 2023 campaign.