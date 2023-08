Mims (calf) reverted to the Lions' injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mims dealt with an ankle injury prior to hurting his calf, a combination that has sent him to IR. He'll thus have to miss the entire 2023 season unless he and the Lions agree to terms of an injury settlement. Prior to getting shipped from New York to Detroit in July, the 2020 second-round pick recorded 42 catches in 30 games across three seasons with the Jets.