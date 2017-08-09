Play

Lions' Des Lawrence: Reverts to IR

Lawrence (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Lawrence was waived Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. He's unlikely to come off IR prior to the end of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories