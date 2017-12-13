Lions' Emmett Cleary: Full practice Tuesday
Cleary (ankle) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
Cleary returns to practice after missing last Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. Although he is a reserve on the depth chart, Cleary could see an expanded role with T.J. Lang (foot) and Rick Wagner (ankle) nursing injuries.
