Cleary (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Cleary injured his ankle during Wednesday's practice, according to Will Burchfield of CBS Detroit. His absence would trim the depth of an offensive line that will be without stud tackle Rick Wagner (ankle/back) and possibly 2016 Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang (foot).

