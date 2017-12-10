Cleary (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Cleary was originally considered questionable for Sunday's tilt after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, but he was ultimately ruled out prior to kickoff. The Lions will be thin up front with starting right tackle Ricky Wagner (ankle, back) sidelined as well.

