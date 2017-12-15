Cleary (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears.

Cleary was a full participant in practice all week but his status remains in question for Saturday's game. The Lions may need the reserve tackle to play with Rick Wagner (ankle) and Travis Swanson (concussion) already ruled out for the contest and T.J. Lang (foot) also questionable.

