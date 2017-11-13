Lions' Eric Ebron: Finds end zone against Browns

Ebron caught two of three targets for 39 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.

Ebron took advantage of the league's second-worst pass defense against tight ends (558 yards allowed to the position entering Week 10) to collect his second touchdown of the season. However, he's still only topped two receptions or 40 receiving yards in one game since Week 2 and continues to see modest usage in the offense while splitting reps with Darren Fells. Ebron will remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 11 against the Bears.