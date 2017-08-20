Lions' Eric Ebron: Takes a seat Saturday

Ebron (hamstring) didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ebron has been sidelined by a lingering hamstring injury for three weeks now and there's no sign of when he'll be back on the field. While rookie Michael Roberts led Detriot tight ends in catches Sunday, veteran Darren Fells would likely be the biggest beneficiary if Ebron's injury extends into the regular season since Fells is the much more trusted blocker who'd likely absorb the majority of Ebron's playing time.