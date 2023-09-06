Buggs may be a healthy scratch in Thursday's season opener against Kansas City, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Buggs has missed recent practice time due to an "illness" while concurrently expressing frustration that he was told by coaches that he wouldn't be active for Week 1. The news comes as a surprise after Buggs was rewarded with a $6 million deal this offseason, presumably with the intention of returning as Detroit's starting nose tackle. Both Brodric Martin and Benito Jones have cut into Buggs' reps during training camp and the preseason.