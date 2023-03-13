Buggs and the Lions agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Buggs will be back in Detroit in 2023 after he produced a career-best 46 tackles, including a sack, with the team last season. The interior defensive lineman was also able to deflect two passes and force a fumble while playing in all 17 games in 2022. After three seasons as a reserve option in Pittsburgh, Buggs appears to have carved out a long-term starting spot on Detroit's defensive line.