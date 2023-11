Buggs (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old nose tackle did not practice all week, as he continues to deal with an illness, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive for Sunday's contest. With Buggs missing time, Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin should see increased snaps as rotational defensive lineman this weekend.