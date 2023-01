Boggs recorded 46 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2022.

After playing in a rotational role with Pittsburgh during the previous three seasons, Buggs started to make a name for himself in 2022 by logging at least half of the defensive snaps in every game this season. The Alabama product is now headed for free agency but could handle another big role in 2023 should he return to Detroit.