Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Williams (ankle/illness) is expected to be good to play next Sunday against the Rams, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams missed practice last Wednesday with an ankle injury and then came down with an illness Thursday. He missed the Week 18 finale against the Vikings but is expected to practice this week leading up to Sunday's playoff game. Williams could take on a bigger target workload if Sam LaPorta (knee) is unable to play.