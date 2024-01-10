Williams (ankle/illness) is practicing Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Williams sprained his ankle Week 17 and missed Week 18, with coach Dan Campbell then saying Monday that the wide receiver should return for the start of the playoffs. His participation Wednesday confirms Williams is on the right track to make it back for Sunday's game against the Rams.
