Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Williams is "a man on a mission" and has made notable improvements this offseason, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Williams hasn't yet lived up to his 12th overall draft capital from back in 2022, but he's also faced unique hurdles to begin his NFL career. His big-play ability is undeniable, as is the opportunity for a third playmaker to emerge in Detroit's passing game behind standouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, though plenty of targets should be distributed to running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Potential for a year-three breakout is still there, but it depends on Williams truly logging an impressive offseason and earning consistent targets in a crowded offense.