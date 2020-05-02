The Lions are expected to decline the fifth-year option on Davis' (ankle) contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis, a former first-round pick, would be on the books for over $10 million in 2021 if the team opted to pick up his option. Ultimately, Detroit has decided to err on the side of caution and avoid that commitment. The 24-year-old has recorded 259 tackles (176 solo), 10.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, one pick and five forced fumbles across 41 games through three years in Detroit.