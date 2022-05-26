Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021 campaign and was sidelined for the remainder of the season. However, it appears he's progressing well throughout rehab and could potentially be ready for the start of the regular season. Regardless, Detroit is expected to be cautious with its 2020 first-round pick after he's appeared in just 10 games across his first two years in the NFL.