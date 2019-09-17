James caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

T.J. Hockenson was the lone starter in this one after both he and James both opened Week 1 in the starting lineup. James again saw significantly less playing time than Hockenson, seeing just 30 offensive snaps compared to 48. For some reason, he still outpaced Hockenson in all receiving categories - including targets - but that's probably not something that will happen every week. James is best left on the waiver wire.