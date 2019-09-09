Lions' Jesse James: Less playing time than Hockenson
James caught one pass for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
James and T.J. Hockenson were both in the starting lineup to open the game, but James was ultimately out-snapped by the rookie 64 to 51. Much of that discrepancy is likely due to Detroit's need for a hurry-up offense during the final parts of the game -- namely overtime -- but Hockenson also went for 131 yards and a touchdown in his first regular-season game and the rookie probably won't be seeing a reduction in snaps anytime soon. That leaves James as nothing more than a touchdown-dependant fantasy option in virtually all formats.
