Paschal recorded 16 tackles and two sacks over 10 games in 2022.
While a sports hernia injury delayed the debut of the second-round rookie out of Kentucky, Paschal handled over 81 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his first three career games only to suffer a knee injury in Week 10. After returning in Week 13 -- one week after James Houston burst onto the scene -- Paschal only topped 28 percent of the defensive snaps once, though he did flash his upside during this time with a two-sack performance in Week 16 against the Panthers. It's not clear how the edge rotation will look in 2023, but Paschal figures to be a key piece of an improving Detroit defensive front one way or the other.