Okwara (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Okwara will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and ultimately be added to the active roster. If he's unable to do so, the defensive end will revert to IR for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. Okwara has been unavailable since Aug. 31 following a knee injury.