Joseph (arm) registered 82 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions over 15 games in 2023.

Joseph continued to make a name for himself in Detroit after posting a second straight season with four interceptions. This year, the Illinois product also held opposing passers to a 58.5 QBR when being targeted while not allowing a touchdown in his coverage all season, per Pro Football Focus. With Tracy Walker out of the picture and C.J. Gardner-Johnson uncertain to return to Detroit this offseason, Joseph enters the 2024 campaign as Detroit's clear top option at free safety that has the potential for triple-digit tackles and double-digit PBUs if he can stay healthy for a full season.