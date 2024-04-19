Joseph (hip) -- who won't take part in practices this spring -- expects to be fully healthy by the start of training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Joseph underwent an offseason procedure to address a hip injury that originally occurred in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Though he returned to play after missing two contests, en route to logging 82 tackles and four picks in 15 regular-season outings overall, the issue evidently lingered to the point that it required attention following the postseason. Once he's back to 100 percent, Joseph will reprise his starting free safety role with the Lions.