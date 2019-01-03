Lions' Kerwynn Williams: Signs with Lions
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Thursday.
Williams did not play for an NFL team during the 2018 regular season after having served a depth role with the Cardinals during the previous four years. The 27-year-old will work to show his versatility during the offseason, and attempt to earn a backup role in Detroit.
