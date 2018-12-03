Lions' Levine Toilolo: Nets career-high receiving yardage
Toilolo secured four of six targets for 90 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.
Toilolo set a new career high in single-game receiving yardage against a Rams defense that came into Sunday allowing the fourth-most yards to tight ends per game in 2018 (68.5). Considering Toilolo only recorded 100 yards on his nine other catches this season, this performance from the typical blocking specialist truly came out of nowhere. If Michael Roberts (shoulder) remains unable to play in Week 14, Toilolo could again see a number of targets down the seam against a Cardinals defense that's allowed only three touchdowns to tight ends this year.
