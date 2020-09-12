Toilolo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toilolo probably doesn't present much fantasy upside, but his status is up in the air nevertheless ahead of Monday's prime-time contest. Both Evan Engram and Kaden Smith figure to be ahead of Toilolo on the depth chart whether he's able to play or not.

